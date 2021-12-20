Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $808,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $109.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.15. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $89.06 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

