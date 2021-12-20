Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $14.03 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,761 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 2.7% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 98.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,028,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $244,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,112 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168,049 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 727.6% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 37,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 32,910 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 378,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $44,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 32.3% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,329 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $137.08 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $139.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $242.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

