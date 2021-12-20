Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,544 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Autodesk by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $772,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the software company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the software company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the software company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $1,284,780. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

Autodesk stock opened at $273.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.05 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.19.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

