Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,303. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on STT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

Shares of STT stock opened at $91.83 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $100.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

