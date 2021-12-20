Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,066,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,325,000 after purchasing an additional 353,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,088,000 after purchasing an additional 139,909 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 311,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,413,000 after purchasing an additional 134,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,145,000 after purchasing an additional 128,709 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,053,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARW stock opened at $125.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.25 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

