Arianee (ARIA20) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last Week

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. Arianee has a total market cap of $15.16 million and $12,429.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arianee has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One Arianee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00051275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.13 or 0.08240064 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,253.89 or 0.99979426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00074419 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00046616 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002624 BTC.

About Arianee

Arianee was first traded on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,281 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

