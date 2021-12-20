Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Trading Down 10.1%

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS)’s share price dropped 10.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 564,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

ARHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

In related news, CMO Jennifer E. Porter bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Chi bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,670 in the last ninety days.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

