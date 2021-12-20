Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Gap Down to $54.27

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.27, but opened at $51.28. Argo Group International shares last traded at $52.48, with a volume of 743 shares traded.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $533.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

