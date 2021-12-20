Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT) dropped 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 141,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 305,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a market capitalization of C$22.13 million and a P/E ratio of -16.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44.

In other news, Director Joe Nicola Grosso sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$39,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,845,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,884,123.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 743,295 shares of company stock valued at $398,392.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. It holds a 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 25,500 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

