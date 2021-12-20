Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) CEO Terry J. Rosen Sells 2,299 Shares

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $91,546.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,583. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.07.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 4.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 11.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 8.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

