Archer Investment Corp Purchases Shares of 700 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 48.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 34.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 100,459 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 472.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 231,288 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Sunrun by 42.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 459,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,641,000 after buying an additional 21,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $34.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $47,965.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 13,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $560,600.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,231 shares of company stock worth $4,482,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

