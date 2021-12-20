Archer Investment Corp Increases Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRDM. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 15.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

IRDM opened at $41.47 on Monday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

