Archer Investment Corp Grows Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Archer Investment Corp increased its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 37.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $1,239,654.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $34.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 94.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average is $43.46. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. Raymond James raised NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.