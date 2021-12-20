Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.95.

APRE opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $28.39. The firm has a market cap of $71.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.06.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $244,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $108,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $87,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 525,106 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

