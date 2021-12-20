Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $146.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.91. The company has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

