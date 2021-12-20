Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 24.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIF. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

