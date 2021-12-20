Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APEN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

NASDAQ:APEN traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,725. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 589.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cpmg Inc acquired 683,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $5,300,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APEN. CPMG Inc grew its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 0.8% during the third quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,194,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,946,000 after buying an additional 25,026 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 5.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 149,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the third quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 20.3% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 831,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.