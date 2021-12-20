Anyswap (ANY) Hits Market Cap of $440.36 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 62.9% higher against the dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $440.36 million and $102.00 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for about $23.63 or 0.00050410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00051403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,874.78 or 0.08267746 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,811.99 or 0.99884226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00073840 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00046263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

