Analyzing Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) & ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Rand Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Rand Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rand Worldwide and ACI Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Worldwide N/A N/A N/A ACI Worldwide 6.62% 14.03% 5.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rand Worldwide and ACI Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A ACI Worldwide 0 0 1 0 3.00

ACI Worldwide has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.38%. Given ACI Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than Rand Worldwide.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rand Worldwide and ACI Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ACI Worldwide $1.29 billion 3.02 $72.66 million $0.71 46.82

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Rand Worldwide.

Risk & Volatility

Rand Worldwide has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats Rand Worldwide on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

Rand Worldwide, Inc. engages in the provision of design, engineering, and facilities management solutions. It operates through the following business divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge, Rand Simulation, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division offers Autodesk solutions and value-added services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries. The ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge division develops professional training materials and knowledge products for engineering software applications. The Rand Simulation division helps organizations bring their product vision to reality by providing engineering simulation products and consulting services to companies with complex design projects. The Rand 3D division focuses on offering professional, training solutions for Dassault Systems and software users. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Owing Mills, MD.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site. The ACI on Demand segment covers the needs of banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates who use payments to facilitate their core business. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

