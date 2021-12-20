Analysts Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT at $86.45

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.45.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.
Shares of SMTC traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.81. 11,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,760. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16.
In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,578. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
