Analysts Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT at $86.45

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of SMTC traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.81. 11,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,760. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,578. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.