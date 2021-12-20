Analysts Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT at $132.08

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,953,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth $1,299,000. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $94.68 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.24.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.