Analysts Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT at $132.08

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.08.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,953,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth $1,299,000. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.
Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.