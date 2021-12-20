Analysts Set GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) Target Price at $80.12

Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.12.

GFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Sunday, December 5th.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $60.00 on Friday. GlobalFoundries has a 52-week low of $44.48 and a 52-week high of $73.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.