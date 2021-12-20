Analysts Set BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Price Target at $49.92

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of BWA stock traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $41.86. 44,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,129. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.26. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1,377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,918,000 after buying an additional 3,955,183 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 667.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,298,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,215,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $110,869,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

