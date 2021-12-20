Analysts Expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Marker Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $1.02 on Friday. Marker Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,691,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 142,225 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,364,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 585,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 439,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

