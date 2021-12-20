Analysts Expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to post ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.63). DraftKings posted earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($3.65). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on DKNG. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

Shares of DKNG opened at $28.67 on Friday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.02.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,127,010 shares of company stock valued at $53,453,043 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 5,681.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 287,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 282,930 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 68.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 20,469 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 13.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 25.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $521,000. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

