Analysts Expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.09). Canopy Growth reported earnings per share of ($0.98) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight Capital lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 1.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 9.0% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.02. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.76.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

