Analysts Expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will post sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on ANF shares. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.72.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.