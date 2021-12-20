Analysts Anticipate Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIOT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down previously from $12.50) on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Viomi Technology stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 472,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $155.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $18.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Viomi Technology by 451.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

