Analysts Anticipate SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $357.10 Million

Analysts expect that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will announce sales of $357.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $359.20 million and the lowest is $355.00 million. SPX posted sales of $456.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.85 million. SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

SPXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of SPXC traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.73. 788,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,295. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. SPX has a 1 year low of $51.63 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.85.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $541,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,105 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,881. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of SPX by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPX by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 60,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SPX by 375.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX by 5.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPX by 4.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

