Analysts Anticipate Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Announce $1.70 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $11.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $12.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.61.

NYSE LOW traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,125. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.39. The company has a market cap of $165.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,413,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,029 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

