Analysts Anticipate Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.73. Dynavax Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 564.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

DVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $309,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $766,310. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 1.40. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $21.39.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

