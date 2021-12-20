Analysts Anticipate Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.73. Dynavax Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 564.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

DVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $309,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $766,310. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 1.40. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $21.39.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.