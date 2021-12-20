Analysts Anticipate Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $1.20. Cumulus Media posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7,400%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cumulus Media.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $237.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

CMLS opened at $11.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $229.02 million, a PE ratio of -223.40 and a beta of 2.04. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 5.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 13.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 13.0% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.