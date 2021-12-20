Analysts Anticipate CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will report sales of $75.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.98 million and the lowest is $74.80 million. CareDx posted sales of $58.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $292.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $293.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $341.59 million, with estimates ranging from $337.20 million to $350.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CareDx.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.34 per share, with a total value of $211,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $416,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,625. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 4.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 262,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CareDx by 269.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 66,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CareDx by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,928,000 after acquiring an additional 20,494 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 847,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,697,000 after acquiring an additional 209,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CareDx by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 26,566 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,546. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.11 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.19. CareDx has a 12-month low of $39.16 and a 12-month high of $99.83.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.