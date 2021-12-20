Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) PT Lowered to $70.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.33.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude stock opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.95. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 12,000 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $889,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Battery Management Corp. sold 25,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $1,873,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 451,058 shares of company stock worth $32,014,050. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.