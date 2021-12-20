AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) were up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $117.75 and last traded at $117.74. Approximately 5,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 380,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.41.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMN shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.55.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.