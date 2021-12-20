AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC stock opened at $125.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.37. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $94.89 and a 52 week high of $129.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $2,122,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,007,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

