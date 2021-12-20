American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in American Water Works by 69.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $183.11 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

In other American Water Works news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

