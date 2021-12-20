American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Down 21.2% in November

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,800 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the November 15th total of 308,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get American Software alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Software in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in American Software in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Software in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AMSWA. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:AMSWA traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,819. American Software has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $800.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.