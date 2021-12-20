American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Down 8.7%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI)’s stock price dropped 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.86 and last traded at C$3.88. Approximately 273,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 937,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$778.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.02, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

American Lithium Company Profile (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.