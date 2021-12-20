American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in American Electric Power by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in American Electric Power by 7,226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 309,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after purchasing an additional 305,547 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,749,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in American Electric Power by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,297,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,724,000 after purchasing an additional 93,740 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $86.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

