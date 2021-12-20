Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMHG opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. Amergent Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.84.

Amergent Hospitality Group Company Profile

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc engages in owning, operating, and franchising fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated and franchised 35 fast casual restaurants under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States; and 1 full-service restaurant under the Hooters name in the United Kingdom.

