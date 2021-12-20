Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMHG opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. Amergent Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.84.
Amergent Hospitality Group Company Profile
