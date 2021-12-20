Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 989,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,204,000 after buying an additional 95,098 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $86.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

