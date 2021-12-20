Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Declares Not Available Dividend of $0.06

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) announced a Not Available dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Saturday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st.

Amerant Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $35.63 on Monday. Amerant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $78,715.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $922,146.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 600 shares of company stock worth $16,084 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 669.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 21,753 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

