AMCON Distributing (DIT) to Issue Dividend of $5.00 on December 30th

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) announced a dividend on Friday, December 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Thursday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $169.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $88.24 and a 12 month high of $270.00.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $11.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $450.81 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 22.02%.

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

