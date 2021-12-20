Amalgamated Bank Has $9.96 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $9,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,146,000 after buying an additional 580,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after buying an additional 1,380,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,253,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,957,000 after buying an additional 385,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,263,000 after buying an additional 198,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,827,000 after buying an additional 184,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADM stock opened at $65.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

