Amalgamated Bank Has $9.63 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 214.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

NYSE:WELL opened at $83.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

