Amalgamated Bank Has $9.35 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Nordson worth $9,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,702,000 after acquiring an additional 112,705 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,811,000 after purchasing an additional 173,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,911,000 after purchasing an additional 375,090 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nordson by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,787,000 after purchasing an additional 75,664 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $248.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.51. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.25.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

