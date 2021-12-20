Amalgamated Bank Has $11.87 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $11,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $59.24 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average of $58.95.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEM. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

