Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,681,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,666,845,000 after purchasing an additional 788,524 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,216,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $779,281,000 after purchasing an additional 317,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,231,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $630,384,000 after purchasing an additional 100,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at $495,977,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IFF opened at $144.43 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.94 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.62 and a 200-day moving average of $146.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 256.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

