Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to announce $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream posted earnings of ($5.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 118.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 69.18%. The business had revenue of $34.55 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALTM shares. TheStreet upgraded Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 39,018 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALTM opened at $63.96 on Monday. Altus Midstream has a one year low of $44.43 and a one year high of $91.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 3.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 116.96%.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

